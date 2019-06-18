Jury deliberations begin in Libertyville murder trial

Did Kenneth Seplak intentionally gun down a man he viewed as a romantic rival in Libertyville two days before Christmas in 2016?

Or, did he accidentally shoot David Gorski during a car chase after the two grappled in a parking lot in front of the AMC Hawthorn 12 movie theater in Vernon Hills?

A jury will decide Seplak's fate after closing arguments in his murder trial ended Tuesday at the Lake County courthouse in Waukegan.

Seplak, 39, of Round Lake Beach, faces up to life in prison if he's found guilty of first-degree murder. The life sentence would include an enhanced charge of murder because a handgun was used to kill Gorski, 30, of Libertyville,

The jury could also find Seplak guilty of second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter. The prison sentence on either of those charges would be significantly less than the possible life sentence.

Authorities allege Seplak followed Sandy Moreno -- a woman he had been stalking -- to the theater and saw her on a date with Gorski. Authorities said Moreno had rebuffed Seplak's previous efforts to have their friendship turn sexual, and that Seplak had given the Wauconda woman more than $13,000 in money and gifts over a year.

During closing arguments, assistant Lake County state's attorneys John Brown and Jim Newman repeatedly pointed to evidence that showed Seplak killed Gorski out of "rage" that the "woman of his dreams" didn't feel the same way he did.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"He intentionally, with precision, shot into that vehicle and into David Gorski," Brown told the jury. "A broken heart by the woman of your dreams does not give you the right to kill her, and it certainly doesn't give you the right to murder the man she was with."

But, Seplak testified Monday that the shooting was an accident and happened as Gorski chased him on Milwaukee Avenue after a theater parking lot confrontation.

Seplak testified he was driving to Moreno's house when he saw her drive past on Route 176 near Wauconda. He turned around his Chevy Tahoe and followed her to the theater, where he watched her walk inside, he said.

Seplak drove home to Round Lake Beach, but returned later and sat outside waiting for Moreno to come out because he wanted to know who she was with at the theater.

When Moreno exited with Gorski, he confronted Gorski in the parking lot after Moreno left.

Seplak said Gorski shoved him to the ground, forcing him to run to his car and drive away. But, Gorski chased him in his own vehicle, Seplak said.

When the chase turned onto Milwaukee Avenue, Seplak said, he pulled out a .38-caliber revolver and showed it to Gorski "to scare him." But, Seplak testified the gun discharged when Gorski tried to force Seplak off the road.

Defense attorney Steven McCollum said of Seplak's testimony, "he told you the truth when he came out here. He was one of the few non-police witnesses who told you the truth."