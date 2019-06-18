Feder: WGN reporter says job gave her PTSD

hello

After more than 20 years as a reporter for WGN-Channel 9, Marcella Raymond says she's suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder because of her job, reports Robert Feder. Courtesy of WGN

After more than 20 years as a reporter for WGN-Channel 9, Marcella Raymond says she's suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder because of her job, reports Robert Feder.

"Sharing my story is scary but I'm hoping we can address the stigma of PTSD, show the warning signs, and get real," Raymond wrote in an introduction to her new Facebook blog, which she titled: "I'm a Chicago Journalist with PTSD."

Read the full story here.