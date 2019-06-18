Dense fog advisory in effect across Chicago and suburbs
Updated 6/18/2019 6:24 AM
hello
A dense fog advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The fog advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m.
Visibility will be sharply reduced to less than a quarter-mile and could result in hazardous driving conditions, officials said.
People who are driving are urged to slow down and use headlights, as well as leave plenty of distance ahead.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.