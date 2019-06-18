Dense fog advisory in effect across Chicago and suburbs

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The fog advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m.

Visibility will be sharply reduced to less than a quarter-mile and could result in hazardous driving conditions, officials said.

People who are driving are urged to slow down and use headlights, as well as leave plenty of distance ahead.