Carpentersville police shoot man who shot at them first, chief says

A Carpentersville police officer shot and injured an armed man who shot at him and another officer first, Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said.

The man was taken to a hospital with what is believed to be a nonlethal injury. The officers were not shot.

Kilbourne said Tuesday night that two police officers encountered the man brandishing a gun about 4:35 p.m.

"Evidence at the scene indicates that the offender fired at the officers," he said, reading from a news release.

One of the two officers returned fire, striking the gunman, who was then taken into custody and to the hospital, where he was expected to remain overnight.

The officers were treated for minor injuries and released.

Kilbourne said gunfire from the shooting struck several parked vehicles and a home, but nobody else was found shot when police canvassed the neighborhood.

Police placed markers by shell casings near the intersection of Berkshire Circle and Bristol Court. A large black Ford truck with shattered windows could be spotted on the corner slightly over a curb, possibly having hit a utility pole. But police did not explain the truck.

Carpentersville police and the Kane County Major Crime Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force continue to investigate.