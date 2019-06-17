Warrant: Batavia suspect turned self in, confessed after seeing social media post

Tobias F. Granberg posted bond on Sunday and was released from the Kane County jail.

A 20-year-old man charged in two burglaries in Batavia saw his photo on a police department social media post, turned himself in and confessed, according to a search warrant.

Tobias F. Granberg, of the 100 block of North Mallory Avenue, Batavia, faces felony burglary charges in thefts of money, electronics, video game controllers and headsets, an iPhone, credit cards and a personal check from homes on the 700 block of Houston Street and the 300 block of Whipple Street last week, according to police and court records.

Granberg was released from the Kane County jail Sunday after posting $5,000 bond.

According to a police affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his father's home on North Mallory, along with his girlfriend's house on the 800 block of East Wilson Street in Batavia, 11 people called police after seeing a Batavia police Facebook post of Granberg at an area bank trying to cash a stolen check.

The 12th caller was Granberg, who turned himself in, and admitted to the two burglaries, according to the affidavit.

Police later obtained the warrant for the two location and found items that homeowners on Houston and Whipple had reported missing, according to court records.

According to the affidavit, Granberg tried to make 12 purchases with a stolen credit card.

Nine of the purchases were successful; two attempts to obtain cash advances of $503 and $203 were turned down for an incorrect PIN; and a $1,200.73 purchase from Apple was declined, according to the affidavit.

Kane County prosecutors late last week also upgraded a misdemeanor trespass case against Granberg to a felony residential burglary charge that he stole more than $500 from a relative's home on the 42W400 block of Keslinger Road near Elburn, records show.

The Elburn-area burglary charge carries a sentence ranging from probation to up to 15 years in prison.

Granberg is next in court on Friday.