Plaza construction transforming 2-acre site in south Naperville

 
Updated 6/17/2019 3:02 PM
  • Work continues Monday on the 95th Street Community Plaza off Cedar Glade Drive in Naperville. The $3.6 million plaza will bring an outdoor gathering place to south Naperville and will connect the 95th Street Library, Neuqua Valley High School, nearby shops and Frontier Sports Complex.

  • This 2-acre site south of the 95th Street Library in Naperville is being turned into the 95th Street Community Plaza in a $3.6 million project that is expected to be complete by Memorial Day next year.

Move over prairie grasses and overgrown weeds, it's time for something new south of the 95th Street Library in Naperville.

With ground broken last month, work has begun on a $3.6 million project to turn an often overlooked 2-acre park site into the 95th Street Community Plaza.

Earth moving was the job of the day Monday as heavy equipment traversed the site to ready it for future amenities including a band shell and performance lawn, a playground, a splash pad, several seating areas and shade structures.

When the project is complete, the new plaza also will include restrooms, restored native plantings along the shoreline of a pond and walkways connecting to nearby features such as Frontier Sports Complex and Neuqua Valley High School.

Library and park district officials say they plan to use the plaza for outdoor storytime sessions, yoga and fitness classes, concerts and children's entertainment. The plaza is expected to be finished by Memorial Day 2020 with most construction taking place this year.

