Grayslake woman ID'd as person found dead in Gurnee Jewel parking lot

hello

Lake County authorities on Monday identified a 30-year-old Grayslake woman as the person found dead last week outside a Jewel grocery store in Gurnee.

Tiffany Diamond was found June 10 in a vehicle parked in the store's lot near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road.

"We have been in close contact with Ms. Diamond's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said in a news release Monday.

Cooper said an autopsy took place June 11, but his office is awaiting toxicology results before determining a cause of death. Foul play has been ruled out, Cooper said previously.

"The investigation into her death continues by our office and the Gurnee Police Department," he said Monday.