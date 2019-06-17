Feder: Ousted from WGN Radio, Patti Vasquez to run for state Senate

hello

Patti Vasquez, the Chicago stand-up comic who segued from stage to talk radio, was forced out in June 2019 after a five-year run as late-night host at Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM. She says she's running for state Senate.

Patti Vasquez, the Chicago stand-up comic who segued from stage to talk radio, has been forced out after a five-year run as late-night host at Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM. Now she says she's running for the Illinois state Senate.

Todd Manley, station manager and vice president of content at WGN, announced Vasquez's abrupt exit in a memo to staff Monday. No word yet on her replacement from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Vasquez, who joined WGN as a weekend host in 2013 and was promoted to weekdays the following year, did not respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Shia Kapos reported in Politico Illinois Playbook that Vasquez was among several candidates rumored to replace Illinois 10th District State Sen. John Mulroe, who's stepping down to accept a Cook County circuit court judgeship. "I'm ALL IN!!!" Vasquez herself wrote on Facebook.

Robert Feder has more at robertfeder.com.