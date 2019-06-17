 
12 semi-trucks catch fire in Bartlett

 
By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 6/17/2019 5:43 PM
  • Twelve semi-trucks caught fire in Bartlett early Monday morning, officials said.

Twelve semi-trucks caught fire in Bartlett early Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded at approximately 2:36 a.m. to the 2200 block of Graham Street and reported several semi-trucks on fire, according to a news release from the Bartlett Fire Protection District.

Crews pulled a hose line and "aggressively attacked the fire," while others stretched a supply line to a fire hydrant, the release said, and the fire was under control at 3:35 a.m.

Two additional semi-trucks were damaged as a result of fire exposure, and no civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire. Damage estimates were not available at the time of the release.

The fire is under investigation by the Bartlett Fire District. The Bartlett Police Department, Elgin Fire Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal also assisted at the scene in the investigation.

