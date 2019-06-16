No injuries in fire at commercial laundry facility in Wheeling

No injuries were reported in a fire Saturday night at a commercial laundry facility in Wheeling, fire officials said.

Crews responded about 8:30 p.m. to 45 W. Hintz Road for an activated alarm at Crothall Healthcare Laundry Systems, said Battalion Chief Mark Menzel of the Wheeling Fire Department. When they arrived, they found fire inside the business, which was closed and unoccupied.

The blaze was being "held in check" by an automatic sprinkler system, Menzel said. Firefighters finished extinguishing the fire and ventilated smoke from the building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. An investigation is ongoing.