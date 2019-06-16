Arlington Heights man reported beaten, robbed in Busse Woods
Updated 6/16/2019 1:10 PM
Authorities are investigating the reported assault and robbery of a man Saturday morning in the Busse Woods forest preserve near Elk Grove Village.
Cook County Forest Preserve Police responded about 7 a.m. Saturday to reports f a 55-year-old Arlington Heights man was beaten and robbed on the Busse Woods north trail, said Carl Vogel, a spokesman for the Forest Preserves of Cook County.
Detectives continue to investigate the robbery, Vogel said.
