Arlington Heights man reported beaten, robbed in Busse Woods

Authorities are investigating the reported assault and robbery of a man Saturday morning in the Busse Woods forest preserve near Elk Grove Village.

Cook County Forest Preserve Police responded about 7 a.m. Saturday to reports f a 55-year-old Arlington Heights man was beaten and robbed on the Busse Woods north trail, said Carl Vogel, a spokesman for the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Detectives continue to investigate the robbery, Vogel said.