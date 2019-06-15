Tollway wants to keep Prairie Path open during Tri-State widening

Construction on the Tri-State Tollway and ramps connecting with I-88 and I-290 is expected to have a limited impact on the Prairie Path near Elmhurst. Daily Herald File Photo

As the Illinois tollway continues the massive $4 billion Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) widening, some temporary construction impacts will be felt along the Illinois Prairie Path near Elmhurst and at two local parks.

The agency is adding lanes in each direction between Rosemont and Oak Lawn to relieve congestion, with new access ramps planned in some communities.

In the Elmhurst/Berkeley area, workers will rebuild interchange ramps connecting I-294, Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) and I-290. As part of that project, I-290 bridge reconstruction is planned over the Prairie Path at Electric Avenue/Vallette Street.

Runners, walkers and cyclists will still be able to access the popular path, officials said.

"The tollway is committed to keeping the Prairie Path open during construction, and while design work is not complete, we anticipate that only short-term, temporary closures would be required," spokesman Dan Rozek said.

Plans call for reducing the spans of the I-290 bridge at Electric/Vallette. This will entail filling in an area covered with gravel under the bridge in a section of Wild Meadows Park in Elmhurst.

The tollway will also construct a dry-bottom stormwater retention pond in Victoria Park in Berkeley.

"The improvements being made to the I-290/I-88 interchange by the tollway will benefit the local communities and park districts by improving sight lines and enhancing lighting along the Illinois Prairie Path, while also addressing drainage issues," Rozek said.

The tollway must obtain approval from the Federal Highway Administration for the plan, which it anticipates will occur in August.

To find out more, go to illinoistollway.com/outreach/projects-in-your-community/central-tri-state-tollway.