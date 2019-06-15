Slain Arlington Heights couple remembered for selfless, generous lives

David and Anne Martin of Arlington Heights, whom authorities believe were killed by their daughter June 8, were remembered at their funeral Saturday for their selfless commitment to others. Courtesy of Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home

At their funeral Mass Saturday morning, a retired Arlington Heights couple whom authorities believe were murdered by their daughter a week earlier, were remembered for their devotion to each other and the community they long served.

St. James Catholic Church Pastor Matt Foley directed the early part of his eulogy specifically to Jeff Martin, the grieving son of David G. Martin, 72, and Anne P. Martin, 71.

"It's difficult being an orphan," Foley said. "It's painful. But your friends and your family won't leave you alone."

Foley said everyone in attendance already knew how the lives of many had been made better by Anne, a teacher at Wheeling High School for two decades, and David, a Motorola retiree and Vietnam veteran who volunteered at nursing homes and was active with Vietnam Veterans of America 311 in Des Plaines, as well as at St. James in Arlington Heights where the funeral was held.

While plenty of people think of retirement as a time to concentrate on their own dreams and needs, the couple continued to look out for others, Foley said.

"They never retired. They never stopped giving," Foley said. "When you look at David and Anne, I hope you celebrate their commitment to each other."

Foley, a veteran himself who served four tours of duty as an Army chaplain in Afghanistan, said he was touched by David's spirit of service. In his later years, David learned the guitar and pushed himself to excel at it to bring pleasure to others in his volunteerism.

"David served God and country and never stopped serving God and country," Foley said.

It was Anne's love for others that kept her a familiar face at Wheeling High School after retirement, accepting early morning calls to substitute teach when she could have been pursuing long deferred interests, he said.

"She still had more to give," Foley said. "I can't help thinking of Anne's warmth and grace."

The pastor read a passage written by their son summing up who his parents were.

"My parents were selfless. My parents were kind. My parents were generous," Jeff Martin wrote.

"As we pray for their souls, may we live the same way -- selfless, kind and generous," Foley said.

Anne and David Martin's daughter, 43-year-old Deborah Jane Martin, is being held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder.