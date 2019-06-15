Rolling Meadows police investigate shooting in shopping center parking lot

Police on Saturday were investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Rolling Meadows shopping center at the northwest corner of Golf and Algonquin roads.

Police declined to make any immediate comment on the shooting, which occurred in the late afternoon and which witnesses thought left one or two people with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Kenny Namiki of Schaumburg, kitchen manager at Sushi Station, said he had gone to his car to take a break when he heard a noise he at first thought might be fireworks.

He saw someone running toward his vehicle, with another person firing shots at him. He ran back inside the rear of the restaurant and locked the door. Later he found a bullet hole in the front passenger door of his car, with a shell in the parking lot nearby.

"I was in the line (of fire) -- so scary," he said.

Another witness, who also lives in Schaumburg but didn't want to be identified, said he heard about 10 shots and that he believed two people were firing at each other.

Police taped off a large portion of the parking lot as they investigated where shots might have gone and questioned witnesses. Some shoppers were concerned about when they would be able to recover their vehicles.

Arlington Heights police were assisting Rolling Meadows police in the investigation.