Custody exchange leads to shooting in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot

A dispute involving the custody exchange of a child resulted in shots being fired in a Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to the store at 1460 Golf Road at approximately 4:35 p.m., according to a news release from the Rolling Meadows Police Department.

Police quickly gained control of the scene, the release said, and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries "not expected to be life-threatening."

The shooting escalated from a physical altercation in the parking lot, the release said.

Kenny Namiki of Schaumburg, kitchen manager at nearby Sushi Station, said he had gone to his car to take a break when he heard a noise he at first thought might be fireworks.

He saw someone running toward his vehicle, with another person firing shots at him. He ran back inside the rear of the restaurant and locked the door. Later he found a bullet hole in the front passenger door of his car, with a shell in the parking lot nearby.

"I was in the line (of fire) -- so scary," he said.

Police taped off a large portion of the parking lot as they investigated where shots might have gone and questioned witnesses. Some shoppers were concerned about when they would be able to recover their vehicles.

Arlington Heights police were assisting Rolling Meadows police in the investigation.

Detectives are interviewing those who were involved, and the incident is still being investigated, according to the release.

Mary Chappell contributed to this report.