Aurora making space for food trucks downtown

hello

A food truck serves treats at a food truck festival in Aurora. The city is designating three spots where food trucks can set up downtown, three days a week. Jason Arthur/Photo courtesy of Aurora Downtown, 2018

Got a hankerin' for a pillowy potato treat from the Holy Pierogi! food truck?

You may be able to find it soon in downtown Aurora on a weekday, as the city sets aside parking for food trucks.

The city announced Friday it has designated six spots vendors can use from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"This new initiative allows for more dining options in Aurora while providing an opportunity for small businesses owners to build clientele and strengthen their business," Mayor Richard Irvin said in a news release.

Holy Pierogi! owner Gandi Falcon said he's not sure there's enough foot traffic on weekdays in downtown Aurora, but having designated spots and times may help, as people will be able to count on vendors being there, rather than hoping a food truck is around.

"I'm happy to see it," he said. After learning about them Friday, Falcon checked out the spaces, and deemed them "not that bad."

He plans to talk about it with food truck vendor friends, he said. If it goes well, perhaps they can set up a rotation.

Falcon also operates the Gandi the Juice Guru truck, which has attended the Aurora Farmers Market and others in the area for seven years.

There are two designated spots in three locations:

• The south end of Water Street Square, between Downer Place and Benton Street;

• Benton, between Stolp Avenue and River Street, on the north side of the bridge near the swimming stones; and

• The west side of River, between Galena Boulevard and New York Street.

Trucks don't need a reservation, but the vendors must be registered with the city.

To register, visit the Revenue and Collections Division at City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place. Applications are also available online at tinyurl.com/NewFoodTruck.