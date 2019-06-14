 
News

Festival time in Itasca: Men in kilts with bagpipes

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/14/2019 4:27 PM
  • David Goodman of Nashville performs on the bagpipes during the Scottish Festival and Highland Games Friday at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca.

  • Steve Moore of Chicago, left, and Zach Cochran of Kansas City, Missouri, perform during the Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca Friday.

Predictions can be tricky things. Ask any meteorologist or bookie or political pundit.

But here's one prediction you can feel really good about: You can search all over DuPage County this weekend and you're not going to find as many guys wearing kilts and toting bagpipes as you are at the Scottish Festival and Highland Games that continues through Saturday at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca.

Now in its 33rd year, the celebration of all things Scottish features one of the largest bagpiping competitions in the country, along with athletic competitions that involve throwing a bunch of heavy objects and a British car show and a whisky (that's the Scottish spelling) tasting.

The bagpipers will be on full display from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday during the Midwest Pipe Band Championship on the grounds at 300 Park Blvd. There also will be a parade of the tartans at 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the fest help fund the Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care facility in North Riverside.

Fest hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. For details, visit scottishfestivalchicago, org.

