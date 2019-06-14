District 59 looking for two more principals before start of school year

hello

Brentwood Elementary School Principal Mike Merritt -- who was named the 2019 Illinois Elementary Principal of the Year -- is leaving to take a job as superintendent of Gardner Elementary District 72-C. Courtesy of District 59

Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 is looking for two more new principals to replace school leaders who announced at the end of the academic year they were taking jobs elsewhere.

District officials this spring already appointed three new principals ahead of the 2019-2020 school year, and say they plan to have the two additional hires made in time to ensure a smooth transition and preparation for the first day of school in August.

Ben Grey, the district's assistant superintendent for innovative learning and communication, said there are hiring processes in place for the administrator openings at both Brentwood Elementary School in Des Plaines and John Jay Elementary School in Mount Prospect.

Brentwood Principal Mike Merritt -- named the 2019 Illinois Elementary Principal of the Year in March by the Illinois Principals Association -- is leaving after being hired as superintendent in Gardner Elementary District 72-C, located in Grundy County. He spent five years at Brentwood after working at schools in Wilmington, Plainfield and Romeoville.

John Jay Principal Laura Sandoval was hired earlier this month as the new principal at Rollins Elementary School in East Aurora District 131, after spending years at John Jay and Salt Creek elementary schools in District 59.

Last month, District 59 hired Mark Rasar as the principal at Holmes Junior High School in Mount Prospect and promoted Michael Wall to principal at Forest View Elementary School in Mount Prospect. In April, the district promoted Bill Timmins as principal at Friendship Junior High School in Des Plaines. Their appointments take effect July 1.

There are 11 elementary schools, three junior high schools and an early learning center in District 59, which includes portions of Elk Grove Village, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect and Arlington Heights.