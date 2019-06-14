 
Buffalo Grove observes Flag Day

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/14/2019 7:09 PM
  • Jaime Verduzco of the Buffalo Grove Police Department raise the flags as Sgt. Paul Jamil, right, and Batallion Chief Lt. Shawn Collins of the Buffalo Grove Fire Department salute Friday during a Flag Day celebration at Veterans Park in Buffalo Grove.

      Jaime Verduzco of the Buffalo Grove Police Department raise the flags as Sgt. Paul Jamil, right, and Batallion Chief Lt. Shawn Collins of the Buffalo Grove Fire Department salute Friday during a Flag Day celebration at Veterans Park in Buffalo Grove. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Boy Scout Nick Castaneda, 16, and Miss Buffalo Grove Rachel Becker, 19, raise the Coast Guard flag Friday during a Flag Day celebration at Veterans Park in Buffalo Grove.

      Boy Scout Nick Castaneda, 16, and Miss Buffalo Grove Rachel Becker, 19, raise the Coast Guard flag Friday during a Flag Day celebration at Veterans Park in Buffalo Grove. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Buffalo Grove police officer Amy Cholewa speaks Friday during the Flag Day celebration at Veterans Park in Buffalo Grove.

      Buffalo Grove police officer Amy Cholewa speaks Friday during the Flag Day celebration at Veterans Park in Buffalo Grove. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Tyler Petersen, a firefighter/paramedic with the Buffalo Grove Fire Department, salutes during the Flag Day observance on Friday Veterans Park in Buffalo Grove.

      Tyler Petersen, a firefighter/paramedic with the Buffalo Grove Fire Department, salutes during the Flag Day observance on Friday Veterans Park in Buffalo Grove. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The large crowd watches as flags from different branches of the military are raised during the Flag Day celebration Friday at Veterans Park in Buffalo Grove.

      The large crowd watches as flags from different branches of the military are raised during the Flag Day celebration Friday at Veterans Park in Buffalo Grove. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Buffalo Grove joined communities around the country Friday in celebrating Flag Day.

The day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag 242 years ago on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress.

June 14 was proclaimed Flag Day in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson. Congress joined in with an act on Aug. 3, 1949, proclaiming the day National Flag Day. It is not an official holiday.

Buffalo Grove's celebration at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Park featured the honor guard for the police and fire departments, speeches and free hot dogs.

