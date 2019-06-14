Buffalo Grove observes Flag Day

Buffalo Grove joined communities around the country Friday in celebrating Flag Day.

The day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag 242 years ago on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress.

June 14 was proclaimed Flag Day in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson. Congress joined in with an act on Aug. 3, 1949, proclaiming the day National Flag Day. It is not an official holiday.

Buffalo Grove's celebration at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Park featured the honor guard for the police and fire departments, speeches and free hot dogs.