Barrington's White House launching first Summer Cultural Season Thursday

"Chaplin's Smile: The Music of Charlie Chaplin" Aug. 18 at Barrington's White House features Marta Aznavoorian of Barrington on piano. Courtesy of Barrington's White House

In honor of Charlie Chaplin's 130th birthday, violinist Philippe Quint has curated a collection of his works, arranging them for piano and violin in collaboration with two others. He will perform Aug. 18 at Barrington's White House. Courtesy of Barrington's White House

"Chaplin's Smile: The Music of Charlie Chaplin" Aug. 18 at Barrington's White House features Philippe Quint on violin. Courtesy of Barrington's White House

The life and work of Jill Funk, the founder of Barrington's Kaleidoscope School of Art, will be the topic of the 3rd Thursdays Art Night Out July 18 at Barrington's White House. Courtesy of Barrington's White House

Barrington's White House is holding its first summer season of cultural events, which will open 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at 145 W. Main St., with the TesserAct Theatre Ensemble production "Comics, Sleuths and Heroes of Old-Time Radio." A complimentary ice cream social with the Barrington Area Council on Aging begins at 6:30 p.m.

An open house on July Fourth following the town's parade features docents in new period costumes, with Old Town School of Folk Music teacher Chris Walz and his Bluegrass Players performing American folk songs at 11:30 a.m.

The life and work of Jill Funk, the founder of Barrington's Kaleidoscope School of Art, will be the topic of the 3rd Thursdays Art Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. July 18, with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

The Agnes Krueger Scholarship Recipients Recital will be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, featuring gifted student musicians and vocalists.

"Chaplin's Smile: The Music of Charlie Chaplin" at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 18, features Philippe Quint on violin and Marta Aznavoorian of Barrington on piano. Chaplin composed nearly all of the music accompanying his films. In honor of his 130th birthday, Quint has curated a collection of his works, arranging them for piano and violin in collaboration with two others. A special "Charlie Chaplin Cocktail" will be featured.

The summer season concludes with a viola recital by Barrington native Stephanie Block at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. She performs works by Beethoven and Zimbalis alongside Chicago native and Julliard pianist Natalie Nedvetsky.

Barrington's White House will kick off the 2019-20 cultural season 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with a black-tie optional cocktail reception and concert featuring the Grammy-nominated and internationally renowned Lincoln Trio.

For more information and tickets, go to www.barringtonswhitehouse.com/events.