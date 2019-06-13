St. Charles homeowner injured in attempted burglary

A St. Charles homeowner was injured Thursday afternoon after a confrontation with two men trying to burglarize his house, officials said.

Authorities are searching for the offenders, who fled the scene on the 400 block of South 13th Street on foot, according to St. Charles police.

The resident told officers he interrupted an apparent burglary attempt when he returned home about 1 p.m. During a struggle with the offenders, he received cuts from a razor blade, which came from inside the house and was left at the scene, Deputy Chief Erik Mahan said.

"We have no reason to believe the offenders are armed at this time," he said.

The homeowner was taken with minor injuries to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The offenders are described as Hispanic men wearing ski masks and gray sweatshirts.

St. Charles police searched the area, as did two police dog units from the Kane County sheriff's office. The men had not been found as of Thursday evening.

Anyone with information should call St. Charles police at (630) 377-4435.