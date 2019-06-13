 
Crime

St. Charles homeowner injured in attempted burglary

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 6/13/2019 6:30 PM
hello
  • Police were searching Thursday afternoon for two men who tried to burglarize a home on the 400 block of South 13th Street.

      Police were searching Thursday afternoon for two men who tried to burglarize a home on the 400 block of South 13th Street. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Authorities are searching for two intruders who injured a St. Charles homeowner Thursday afternoon.

      Authorities are searching for two intruders who injured a St. Charles homeowner Thursday afternoon. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A St. Charles resident was injured Thursday when interrupted an apparent burglary attempt and struggled with two offenders.

      A St. Charles resident was injured Thursday when interrupted an apparent burglary attempt and struggled with two offenders. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles police officers and Kane County sheriff's deputies responded Thursday to reports of a residential burglary attempt on the 400 block of South 13th Street.

      St. Charles police officers and Kane County sheriff's deputies responded Thursday to reports of a residential burglary attempt on the 400 block of South 13th Street. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A St. Charles homeowner was injured Thursday afternoon after a confrontation with two men trying to burglarize his house, officials said.

Authorities are searching for the offenders, who fled the scene on the 400 block of South 13th Street on foot, according to St. Charles police.

The resident told officers he interrupted an apparent burglary attempt when he returned home about 1 p.m. During a struggle with the offenders, he received cuts from a razor blade, which came from inside the house and was left at the scene, Deputy Chief Erik Mahan said.

"We have no reason to believe the offenders are armed at this time," he said.

The homeowner was taken with minor injuries to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The offenders are described as Hispanic men wearing ski masks and gray sweatshirts.

St. Charles police searched the area, as did two police dog units from the Kane County sheriff's office. The men had not been found as of Thursday evening.

Anyone with information should call St. Charles police at (630) 377-4435.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 