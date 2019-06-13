Man charged in I-90 shooting near Rosemont

hello

A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm after being arrested Wednesday for a May 6 shooting on Interstate 90 near Rosemont.

Illinois State Police said 24-year-old Christopher Cruz shot a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old man multiple times from another vehicle while both were in the outbound lanes on I-90 near River Road.

State police officials said the victim was uninjured during the shooting and waited until May 21 to report it. Police were able to locate video footage that led to Cruz's arrest, according to a news release.

Cruz is slated for a bond hearing today on the felony charge.