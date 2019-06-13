Images: Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards
Updated 6/13/2019 9:33 PM
See moments from the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night.
Members of the Class 4A state champion Maine West girls basketball team watch as a highlight video is shown during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night. The team was awarded a Sweet Moments Award at the event.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Coach Kim deMarigny, left, and members of the Class 4A state champion Maine West girls basketball team gather on stage during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night. The team was awarded a Sweet Moments Award at the event.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Corrine Angle of Streamwood High School watches a highlight video as she accepts a Heart & Soul Award during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night. At right is Daily Herald writer and program speaker Patricia Babcock McGraw.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
