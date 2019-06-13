 
News

Images: Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards

 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 
Updated 6/13/2019 9:33 PM
See moments from the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night.

Members of the Class 4A state champion Maine West girls basketball team watch as a highlight video is shown during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night. The team was awarded a Sweet Moments Award at the event.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Coach Kim deMarigny, left, and members of the Class 4A state champion Maine West girls basketball team gather on stage during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night. The team was awarded a Sweet Moments Award at the event.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Abby Tonkery of Grayslake Central accepts an Overcoming Obstacles Award during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Corrine Angle of Streamwood High School watches a highlight video as she accepts a Heart & Soul Award during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night. At right is Daily Herald writer and program speaker Patricia Babcock McGraw.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Maddie Degiorgio of Downers Grove North High School accepts a Spirit of Sportsmanship Award along with volleyball teammate Margaret Mahlke during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Student athletes enjoy the moment as they stand to be recognized during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Coach Bill Schalz of Rosary High School swim team accepts a Beyond the Bench Award during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rajat Mittal of Conant High School accepts a Heart & Soul Award during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
People gather during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Abby Tonkery of Grayslake Central accepts an Overcoming Obstacles Award during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
People gather during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
