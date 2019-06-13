Four arrested after brawl outside Mundelein house

hello

Jeffrey Zuraitis 18, of the 500 block of Shady Lane in Mundelein, is charged with battery.

Francisco Pina, 18, of the 400 block of Longwood Terrace in Mundelein, is charged with misdemeanor battery.

Benjamin Rodriguez, 23, of the 900 block of Stratford Lane in Mundelein, is charged with felony counts of home invasion, aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to residence.

Four people are facing charges following a fight in Mundelein that ultimately involved police officers, authorities said.

The confrontation, at a house on the 300 block of Longwood Terrace, was reported to police about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers discovered several people fighting in front of the house. They intervened and stopped the fight.

Officers learned the brawl started after one of the combatants forced his way into the house due to concerns about a relative, Police Chief Eric Guenther said.

Benjamin Rodriguez, 23, of the 900 block of Stratford Lane in Mundelein, is charged with felony counts of home invasion, aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to residence. He also faces misdemeanor charges including battery and resisting a peace officer.

Officers shot Rodriguez with a stun gun to subdue him, Guenther said.

During the fight, Rodriguez spat in an officer's face, police said. The officer was treated on the scene by paramedics.

Francisco Pina, 18, of the 400 block of Longwood Terrace in Mundelein, and Jeffrey Zuraitis 18, of the 500 block of Shady Lane in Mundelein, are charged with misdemeanor battery.

An unidentified 17-year-old Round Lake resident was charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor and then released to his family.