Fire breaks out on Metra train

hello

A train on Metra's BNSF line caught fire Thursday evening south of Chicago's Union Station, officials said.

The fire was on outbound train No. 1285 and was extinguished by 6:45 p.m., ABC 7 reported.

The fire started in a locomotive engine, according to tweets from the Chicago Fire Department. The train was evacuated and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

The fire has cause stoppages on the BNSF and Southwest Service lines, Metra said. For status updates, visit metrarail.com.

Earlier Thursday, commuters on the BNSF line experienced delays after a truck struck a bridge near Western Avenue in Chicago.