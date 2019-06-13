Feder: Chuck Schaden still bringing luster to Golden Age of Radio

On a lazy Sunday afternoon when he should be at home relaxing, Chuck Schaden is working the room at the Morton Grove Civic Center with the energy and enthusiasm of a man half his age, Robert Feder writes.

As he recognizes the dozens of well-wishers who've turned out for him, Schaden, 84, instantly remembers when and how he met each one, recalling names, dates and places long forgotten by most.

Turning back time has been Schaden's specialty for 50 years. As Chicago's preeminent radio historian -- and the only fan ever inducted in the Radio Hall of Fame -- he's spent his adult life sharing a passion for the programs of his youth with generations of listeners.

