Elgin backtracks on RVs to consider compromise

The Elgin City Council decided to consider a compromise regarding a pilot program that would allow motorized RVs to only temporarily on residential driveways. A final vote is expected in July. Associated Press

The Elgin City Council decided on Wednesday to consider a compromise regarding a pilot program that would allow motorized RVs to park only temporarily on residential driveways.

A majority of council members agreed that instead of allowing RVs from May to September, which was the proposal up for a vote, they will consider an alternate proposal to allow RVs to park on residential driveways up to six times, possibly up to three days each, during that five-month period.

The compromise idea came from Councilman John Steffen, who said he recently found out the city has had an informal practice of allowing RVs to temporarily park in driveways upon owners' requests. The rest of the council also was informed of that this week.

His goal was "to craft something a little less permissive than what was first proposed, but still allows the RV owners the use of their vehicles," Steffen said.

Mayor David Kaptain suggested implementing a fine for those who overstay.

If the council votes "yes" on the new proposal, the pilot program likely would extend through the 2020 season.

City ordinance prohibits RVs, both motorized and nonmotorized, as well as boats, trailers and campers from parking on residential driveways. However, the city has had a practice of allowing RVs, campers and trailers to temporarily park on residential driveways when owners call the 311 Contact Center to request temporary permission before and after trips, Director of Neighborhood Services Aaron Cosentino wrote in a Tuesday memo to the city council.

The city has facilitated approximately 200 such requests since 2014; usually permission is for less than two days, but sometimes more, the memo said.

The previous RV proposal had elicited strong sentiments from residents who signed petitions for and against it.

Resident Carl Missele spoke Wednesday against, saying "it's divisive, it's unpopular and it's senseless." Outdoor RV parking is prohibited by covenant in many subdivisions on the west side, but older residential neighborhoods on the east side don't have the ability to restrict that, he said.

The city council cast a preliminary 5-3 vote last month in favor of allowing RVs through September. Councilwoman Tish Powell and Baldemar Lopez said they took issue with Missele saying in a letter to the editor to the Daily Herald that the five who voted in favor would have done so for "personal gain."

Council members also voted 7-2 to allow taxis and pickup trucks weighing up to 12,000 pounds -- the rule now is 8,000 pounds -- to park on residential driveways. Council members Martinez and Gavin cast the dissenting votes, saying they oppose the taxi measure.

The city council will next take up the compromise measure as a committee of the whole on June 26.