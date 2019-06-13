Carpentersville man guilty of 2005 sex assault of child

Jesus Bermudez faces six to 30 years in prison when sentenced on Aug. 15.

A 37-year-old Carpentersville man was convicted this week of sexually assaulting a child in 2005.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler convicted Jesus Bermudez of predatory criminal sexual assault on Wednesday after a bench trial.

Prosecutors from the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, which investigated the case, presented evidence that Bermudez sexually assaulted the victim, whom he knew and who was younger than 13 years old at the time.

Bermudez, of the 100 block of Hook Road, was arrested in late 2016. He had been free since January 2017 after posting the $13,500 bail. He faces a punishment of six to 30 years in prison when sentenced by Tegeler on Aug. 15.

Bermudez's bail was revoked after the guilty verdict. He must serve 85 percent of any prison term and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

A message left with Todd Cohen, Bermudez's defense attorney, was not immediately returned.