Car Fun on 21 set for June 19 in Libertyville

hello

MainStreet Libertyville will host its monthly classic car show, Car Fun on 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older will be on display on Church and Cook streets downtown. The Chris Sipos Band will provide live music and beef brisket sandwiches from Oscar Lee's Barbeque will be available.

Car Fun goes live on Facebook at 6 p.m. with streaming interviews with car owners and a tour of the cars at the show. Anyone who wants to display a car should use the Brainerd Avenue entrances. Registration is not required. Volunteers will be available to assist with parking beginning at 5 p.m.

Call (847) 680-0336 or visit www.mainstreetlibertyville.org for more information.