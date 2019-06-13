Alderman proposes noise monitors on Lake Shore Drive to crack down on loud motorcycles

Two years ago, state Rep. Sara Feigenholz of Chicago championed a new state law aimed at reducing motorcycle noise and loud mufflers on Lake Shore Drive that prevent residents from getting a good night's sleep.

It empowered the city to install noise monitors along Lake Shore Drive similar to the ones that measure jet noise around the clock in neighborhoods surrounding O'Hare and Midway airports.

On Wednesday, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins moved to take advantage of that 2017 state law -- by introducing an ordinance authorizing the installation.

"Unmufflered motorcycles all summer long race up and down Lake Shore Drive. This is going to help us get a handle on that problem by measuring the decibel levels so we can respond appropriately," Hopkins said.

"They're already breaking the law. They're already exceeding all of the noise-control limits. But having noise control monitors on Lake Shore Drive is going to help us determine the extent of the problem, how often it's occurring and the hot spots along Lake Shore Drive where it's happening, to help CPD enforce the existing laws."

