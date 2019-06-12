Sun-Times: Pritzker signs abortion law
Updated 6/12/2019 10:58 AM
Bucking neighboring states, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday sent a big signal by signing a law to protect Illinois' abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be overturned, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Supporters have said the legislation is essential, worrying that women will not have access to reproductive health care in Illinois should the Supreme Court decision be overturned.
Anti-abortion groups, like the Thomas More Society, said it makes Illinois "an abortion destination for the country."
