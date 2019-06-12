Lake County grants amnesty on collection fees

Lake County Amnesty Week begins Monday, July 15, and runs through Friday, July 19. During that time, all collection fees and accrued interest will be waived in criminal and traffic matters in Lake County. Last year, more than $270,000 in collection and interest fees were waived, and about 430 cases were closed. The program is offered by the Lake County circuit clerk's office in coordination with the Lake County state's attorney's office. Full or partial payments are accepted by phone or at branch court locations. Visit www.lakecountycircuitclerk.org.