How to volunteer at the BMW Championship at Medinah

Tiger Woods and his tee shot at the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest. The FedExCup playoff event is returning to the Chicago area when Medinah Country Club plays host in August. Courtesy of Getty Images/PGA TOUR

More than 2,000 volunteers will help stage the BMW Championship when the FedExCup playoff event comes to Medinah Country Club Aug. 13 through 18.

Volunteer registration at the tournament website ends Saturday. Event organizers at the Western Golf Association typically start a waiting list after filling the available volunteer slots.

To contribute, volunteers pay $129 for a package worth $629 and including Peter Millar golf gear; a championship commemorative pin; a pair of one-day tournament round grounds tickets; a volunteer credential valid for entry all week; an invite to a volunteer party at Medinah; and food and beverage vouchers.

Another perk? The volunteer headquarters -- an air-conditioned tent -- occupies a prominent spot on the left side of the fairway on Medinah's first hole.

The volunteer package costs and proceeds from the event will benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation, a WGA program that provides college tuition and housing scholarships to caddies.

"Not only do they get a great package, but the money that they pay does go toward our charitable cause, which is sending caddies to college," volunteer coordinator Rich Van Voorhis said.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.