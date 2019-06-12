Coroner: No foul play in death of woman found in Gurnee parking lot

An autopsy performed on the body found in a Gurnee parking lot Monday confirmed there was no foul play, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Wednesday.

The cause of death can't be determined until the office receives the results of a toxicology test, which Cooper said will take about two and a half weeks.

Cooper said his office will use dental records Wednesday afternoon to confirm the woman's identity, and he expects to release her name on Thursday.

The body was discovered Monday in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Jewel near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road.

Crime scene technicians wearing medical masks could be seen canvassing the area.

"There is no danger to the public," Gurnee police Cmdr. William Meyer said Monday. "We're still sorting it all out."