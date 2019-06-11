Wyoming transportation official eyed for top Lake County job

A state official from Wyoming could be Lake County's next county administrator.

County officials are negotiating a contract with William T. Panos, Wyoming's transportation department director, for that role, county board Chairwoman Sandy Hart announced Tuesday. A deal ultimately would need approval from the full county board.

Panos currently leads an organization with 2,000 employees and a budget of $640 million. He also has served as the operations and infrastructure director for the City and Port of West Sacramento, California, and state construction executive with the state of Washington.

If hired, Panos could begin in Lake County in July. He'll replace Barry Burton, who departed in October to take a job in Florida. Deputy County Administrator Amy McEwan has served as the interim administrator.

Forty-four people applied for the post.