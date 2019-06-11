Saint Viator reports allegations of inappropriate texts from former faculty member

Officials at Saint Viator High School in Arlington Heights say they have reported to police and child welfare authorities recently received allegations that a now-former faculty member sent inappropriate text messages to students.

The former faculty member left the school for reasons unrelated to the accusations, Saint Viator Director of Communications and Marketing Cristina Willard said.

A statement issued by the school Tuesday said the allegations were received late last week and immediately reported to Arlington Heights police and the Department of Children and Family Services, as required by law.

"This former faculty member has no access to the campus or our students," the statement reads. "Due to the ongoing investigation, and because this situation involves a private personnel matter, we are unable to further discuss any specifics. However, Saint Viator wishes to reassure the community that the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority, and that we act to ensure that our students are always protected."

Arlington Heights Deputy Police Chief Nathan Hayes confirmed that his department is investigating such allegations but could not go into any greater detail.