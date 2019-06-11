Police: Argument between truck drivers ends with gun shots, attempted murder charge

A 57-year-old Ohio man has been charged with attempted murder after Hampshire Police said he got into an argument with another trucker on Saturday and shot at him.

William M. Lutz, of the 200 block of Kleen Avenue, Dayton, also faces charges of aggravated battery/discharge a firearm, armed violence, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at another person or vehicle, criminal damage to property and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Kane County court records.

Hampshire police said they responded at 6:50 p.m. Saturday for a call of shots fired at the TravelCenters of America truck stop, 19N430 Route 20.

After speaking with witnesses, police learned two truck drivers got into an argument and one of the drivers pulled out a gun and began firing at the other driver.

The shooter, later identified as Lutz, left the area but was later found near his parked semi-truck at the Interstate 90 off-ramp to Route 47, police said.

A sheriff's SWAT team was called in and arrested Lutz without incident, police said.

Hampshire Police Chief Brian Thompson said Lutz surrendered after about an hour and authorities recovered two handguns from his truck.

The other trucker sustained minor injuries from flying debris while being shot at; he was treated at the scene and released, Thompson said.

Lutz was taken to Centegra Hospital-Huntley for observation and then to the Kane County jail, Thompson said.

Lutz faces a penalty of six to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, plus an additional 15 years because a gun was used.

Lutz's bail amount was not immediately available; he is next due in court June 20. If he posts bond, he is to have no contact with the victim and take all prescribed medications, according to court records.