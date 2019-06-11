Palatine man killed in motorcyle crash in Elgin

hello

A Palatine man died today in Elgin after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into an sport utility vehicle, police said.

The crash happened about 5:52 a.m. when it appears the motorcycle traveling south on Route 31 crossed the centerline and collided with a 2005 Honda SUV traveling north near Wing Street, police said.

The 49-year-old motorcycle driver, who was wearing a helmet, was critically injured and transported to Presence St. Joseph Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Route 31 was closed for more than three hours.

The man's name is withheld pending notification of family, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police traffic unit at (847) 289-2616.