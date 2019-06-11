Hoffman Estates, organizers happy with Spring Awakening festival

Though a later analysis of the weekend's three-day Spring Awakening electronic music festival in Hoffman Estates will be much more detailed, both village officials and organizers Monday were enthusiastic in their initial praise of the event's coordination and the crowd's cooperation.

"I think it went very well," said Mayor Bill McLeod, who walked the grounds outside the Sears Centre Arena on Saturday with Trustees Gary Pilafas and Michael Gaeta. "It was a very well-behaved crowd. We're happy the weather held. It was perfect weather."

Indeed, the lower temperatures and overcast skies were credited with keeping down cases of dehydration and other related medical issues that occur at such crowded outdoor events. The number of medical transports -- which were themselves handled by the organizer's private contractors -- were far below what was anticipated on each of the three days, Village Manager Jim Norris said.

There also was no major police activity required. Deputy Village Manager Dan O'Malley said the biggest overall issue was the traffic flow as attendees left the festival Friday night, but it was improved the following two nights.

McLeod acknowledged that the village did receive some noise complaints by phone and email, but at least one concerned noise heard about midnight even though village officials made certain the festival had shut down by 10 p.m. as promised, he said.

The move from Spring Awakening's prior home in Chicago certainly was deemed a success by attendees, according to Pat Grumley, co-general manager of React Presents which organizes it.

"The feedback we're getting from our fans is that they loved it," Grumley said. "The larger site layout and the new stages along with amazing sets by all the DJs made for an unforgettable weekend."

Final counts put the crowd numbers at about 26,000 on Friday, 30,000 on Saturday and 28,000 on Sunday.

The festival is expected to prove a financial boon for its host. In addition to all the village services paid for in advance, officials will soon learn what Hoffman Estates will collect from its 6 percent entertainment tax on every ticket, Norris said.