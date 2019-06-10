Naper Nights concerts rock out to celebrate 50 years

hello

The band Rico! will perform this summer as part of the Naper Nights celebration at Naper Settlement. Courtesy of Rico!

A series of Naper Nights concerts at Naperville's Naper Settlement will celebrate 50 years of music in honor of the heritage society's 50th anniversary. Daily Herald file photo

Hitting the half-century mark is as good a reason as any to throw a party -- or a bunch of them.

Which is exactly what Naper Settlement plans to do this summer to honor the Naperville Heritage Society, which was founded 50 years ago to preserve landmark buildings in the city, several of which were moved to the settlement property at 523 S. Webster St. in downtown Naperville.

The Naper Nights music celebration will bring outdoor concerts to the museum village's grounds on six weekends in June, July and August, said Abbey Bobzin, the settlement's communications team leader.

The festivities begin Friday, June 14, with a concert in honor of The Weed Ladies, a group of volunteers who regularly fashion homegrown floral arrangements to benefit the heritage society. The Weed Ladies also are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Friday's bill starts with a set from Landslide, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, followed by a headlining performance from Goddesses of Rock, a band that specializes in hits made famous by female pop icons such as Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and Lady Gaga.

On Saturday, June 15, a classic rock show featuring The Doors of Chicago, a Doors cover band, rolls into a show from Rocks Off, a Rolling Stones-themed band featuring a horn section. Performances from students from the School of Rock Naperville will precede both June and July shows at 5 p.m.

Simply Billy, a Billy Joel tribute band, is slated for 6 p.m. July 19, followed by Van Morrison tribute band The Belfast Cowboys at 8 p.m.

According to Bobzin, the July 20 concert will be in honor of the 1969 moon landing, with performances from Space Face, a David Bowie tribute band, and headliner Think Floyd, a Pink Floyd cover band.

In August, the 1969 Woodstock music festival will be remembered with a 6 p.m. show Aug. 16 featuring Soundtracks of a Generation.

"They're a Woodstock cover band," Bobzin said. "They play all the songs from Woodstock."

The Woodstock theme continues Aug. 17 with performances from two bands that do tributes of bands that played at Woodstock. The first is Rico!, a Santana cover band. The second is called The THE BAND Band in reference to The Band.

A variety of food, along with a selection of wines and beers, will be available for purchase at all shows.

"We have one primary food vendor each month. The main vendor in June will be Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken," Bobzin said.

In July, Sharko's Barbecue will be featured. August's bill of fare will include dishes from Fat Rosie's taqueria.

"This year, we're going to have a new beer. It's called 'Official' from Bell's Brewery," Bobzin said. "We're really excited; we're going to put it in the lineup."

Tips collected in the beverage tent will be donated to charity. Tips from this Friday's concert will go to the Naperville Junior Woman's Club and tips from Saturday's show will go to Easterseals DuPage and Fox Valley.

Visitors will not be permitted to bring outside food or drink into the settlement.

Children's activities will include painting, martial arts, arcade games and a ball pit.

"Our events are designed to provide a common gathering place," Bobzin said. "It's for all ages. It's fun to see kids learning and jamming out to music."

According to Bobzin, visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Strollers are allowed, but dogs are not, except for service animals.

Parking is available in the Naper Settlement lot at Porter Avenue and Webster Street and in the Water Street parking deck.