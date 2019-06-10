Feder: WBEZ's 'Wait Wait' nominated for Radio Hall of Fame

"Wait Wait . . . Don't Tell Me!," the popular NPR comedy-quiz show produced by Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM, is among this year's nominees for the Radio Hall of Fame

Hosted by Peter Sagal with resident scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, the program is competing with three others -- "The Jim Rome Show," NPR's "All Things Considered" and "The Sounds of Sinatra" -- in the Longstanding Network/Syndicated category.

The national shrine to notable radio personalities and programs is headquartered at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago. No other home-grown talent made the list of 2019 nominees announced today.

