Employee fired after nude photos of her were sent to grandmother, workplace

A woman was fired from The Chefs' Warehouse after nude images of her were sent to a supervisor. The woman's former boyfriend has been charged with a felony count of nonconsensual dissemination of a private sexual image Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

In early May, a Chicago woman was floored when her grandmother shared a text message she received the night before.

The woman, 27, recognized herself immediately: The text included a picture of her posing naked on a bed in what she thought was a private moment with her then-boyfriend.

"I was embarrassed. I couldn't believe he would do that," the woman said in an interview with the Sun-Times. "What kind of person would send something like that to someone's grandma?"

But the second, and harder, hit came next. A supervisor at The Chefs' Warehouse at 2801 S. Western Ave., where the woman operated a forklift, had also received a graphic photo. She was fired.

The woman's ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Charles McKee, was charged May 21 with a felony count of nonconsensual dissemination of a private sexual image -- the official charge under state law for revenge porn.

