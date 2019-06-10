Derrick Blakley calling it a career at the end of the month

Derrick Blakley, a Chicago original whose 41-year career in television news included prominent runs as a network correspondent and a local reporter for two stations here, announced his retirement Monday.

Blakley, 65, said his last day as political reporter at WBBM-Channel 2 will be June 27. He's been employed at the CBS-owned station since 2003.

"After 41 years riding the roller coaster of daily television news deadlines, including the last 32 years in Chicago, I've concluded it's time to turn the page," he wrote on Facebook. "Just to ensure there are no misunderstandings, I wasn't pushed. The decision was all mine."

