Daughter charged with murder of couple in Arlington Heights

The daughter of an Arlington Heights couple found dead in their home early Saturday has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, police said.

Deborah Jane Martin, 43, of South Derbyshire in Arlington Heights, is expected to appear in a Cook County bond court later today.

Police say she repeatedly stabbed her father David Martin, 72, and his wife Anne Martin, 71, in their home Saturday.

In a news release, Arlington Heights Police were called to the couple's home on South Derbyshire for a well-being check at 12:32 a.m. Saturday after an individual dialed 9-1-1 from inside the residence.

Authorities said no discernible conversation took place over 9-1-1, and officers were dispatched to investigate the open telephone line.

First responders forced entry after an unresponsive female was observed on the kitchen floor with obvious signs of violence. Initial assessment by investigating officers found David and Anne Martin suffering from traumatic injuries and were without any sign of life.

While officers were attending to the victims, Deborah Martin descended the second floor stairs. She was detained and transported to the police station for investigation.

Anne Martin was a former teacher at Wheeling High School, said Teri Levey, division assistant in the school's Social Science/World Language/English Learner Division. She said she and other onetime colleagues are stunned by the news.

"I worked with her for 16 years. We had done things as couples with each other. It's tragic," she said.

Levey said the Martins had two children, three stepgrandchildren and a grandchild.

Anne Martin taught human geography at Wheeling High until her retirement in 2014, Levey said. But she occasionally returned to the school to substitute-teach psychology and English as a Second Language classes, as well as administer placement tests.

"She was awesome," Levey said, adding that Martin was not the kind of teacher to raise her voice. "She was very calming and very knowledgeable."

Dian Perkins, a retired Wheeling High teacher, called Martin a "a phenomenal teacher." They saw one another just last week, she said.

"Her students loved her. Whenever the kids needed something, she was there for them," Perkins said.

Perkins called David Martin a "tremendous person" who was retired from Motorola. He also was active with St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights and would give communion to those were unable to attend Mass, including people in nursing homes.

"They lived their religion in their daily lives," she said.

David Martin, neighbors said, also was a Vietnam veteran.

Longtime neighbor Madeleine Gerrish described the Martins as "super nice people." She said the couple had been living in their home for more than 25 years.

