Candlelight vigil set to honor Arlington Heights couple

A candlelight vigil in remembrance of the Arlington Heights couple who authorities say were stabbed to death by their daughter is scheduled for Wednesday.

The vigil is planned for 8 p.m. in the courtyard of Wheeling High School, where Anne Martin taught for more than two decades.

She and her husband, David, a Motorola retiree and Vietnam veteran, were found dead in their Arlington Heights home early Saturday. Their daughter, 43-year-old Deborah Jane Martin, was ordered held without bond Monday on charges of first-degree murder.

Organizers of the Wednesday night vigil have suggested that those planning to attend should wear the school colors, blue and gold.

Anne Martin, 71, taught human geography at Wheeling until her retirement in 2014, said Teri Levey, division assistant in the school's Social Science/World Language/English Learner Division. Martin occasionally returned to the school to substitute-teach psychology and English as a Second Language classes, and to administer placement tests.

"She was awesome," Levey said. "She was very calming and very knowledgeable."

Anne Martin started working for Northwest Suburban High School District 214 in 1988 as a resource assistant at Prospect High School, then became a part-time English Learners teacher and resource assistant at Prospect in 1992, according to district spokeswoman Jen Delgado.

She began teaching at Wheeling High in 1995.

David Martin, 72, worked for Motorola in various roles over the course of some three decades -- most recently as a software quality manager between 1999 and 2008, according to his online LinkedIn profile.

He served as an electronics technician in the Navy, helping to maintain shipboard communications during the Vietnam War and earning several medals and ribbons along the way, according to the profile.

He also was active with St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights and would give Communion to those unable to attend services, including people in nursing homes, and played guitar during special guitar Masses.

Tam Conseur, the church's director of music ministry, described him as a kind, soft-spoken man.

"He had a wonderful spirit," Conseur said. "He just really loved his faith and loved to play a little music."

• Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.