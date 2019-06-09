Images: The 73rd annual Tony Awards
Host James Corden, center, performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The cast of "Hadestown" performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Rachel Chavkin poses in the press room with the award for best direction of a musical for "Hadestown" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
David Perlow, left, joins Ali Stroker as she poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Eva Price and the cast and crew of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"accept the award for best revival of a musical at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Celia Keenan-Bolger accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "To Kill a Mockingbird," at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. In background, from left, are presenters Tina Fey and Jake Gyllenhaal. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Andre De Shields accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Hadestown" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Bertie Carvel accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Ink" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Robin Dearden, left, and Bryan Cranston arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lucy Liu arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Elaine May accepts the best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "The Waverly Gallery" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The cast of "Tootsie" performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Samira Wiley arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ali Stroker, of "Oklahoma!," performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jordan Roth, winner of the best musical award for "Hadestown" poses in the press room at the 73rd annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The cast of "The Cher Show" perform at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Stephanie J. Block accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "The Cher Show" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Andrew Rannells, left, and Suttond Foster speak at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Santino Fontana accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Tootsie" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jez Butterworth poses in the press room with the award for best play for "The Ferryman" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ben Platt presents the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Cynthia Erivo performs during In memoriam at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Judith Light speaks at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Laura Linney, left, and Regina King speak at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Bryan Cranston accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Network" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, left, and Rachel Brosnahan present the award for best direction of a play at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
