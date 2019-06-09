Former Wheeling High teacher, her husband killed in Arlington Hts. home

Police continue to investigate the slaying of an Arlington Heights couple found dead in their home early Sunday, as those who knew the pair described them Sunday as caring parents and "super nice people."

David Martin, 72, died as a result of multiple stab wounds, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported Sunday after autopsies were completed. His wife, Anne Martin, 71, died from multiple sharp force injuries, according to the medical examiner. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

A person of interest remained in custody Sunday, but charges had not been filed. Police have not disclosed that person's relationship to the Martins.

Anne Martin was a former teacher at Wheeling High School, said Teri Levey, division assistant in the school's Social Science/World Language/English Learner Division. She said she and other onetime colleagues are stunned by the news.

"I worked with her for 16 years. We had done things as couples with each other. It's tragic," she said.

Levey said the Martins had two adopted children, three stepgrandchildren and a grandchild.

Anne Martin taught human geography at Wheeling High until her retirement in 2014, Levey said. But Martin occasionally returned to the school to substitute-teach psychology and English as a Second Language classes, as well as administer placement tests.

"She was awesome," Levey said, adding that Martin was not the kind of teacher to raise her voice. "She was very calming and very knowledgeable."

Away from the classroom, her interests included old movies, said Levey, who recalls Martin attending a program at Indian Trails Library in Wheeling on actor Tyrone Power.

David Martin, she said, was also retired and a Florida native who, according to neighbors, was a Vietnam veteran.

Longtime neighbor Madeleine Gerrish described the Martins as "super nice people." She said the couple had been living in their home for more than 25 years.

Authorities say police officers discovered the Martins at their home on South Derbyshire Lane shortly after 12:32 a.m. Saturday when responding to a 911 call during which the telephone line was left open but "no discernible conversation" was detected.