 
News

Dozens, some in firefighter gear, run in the footsteps of a hero in Lake Zurich

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/9/2019 4:44 PM
hello
  • Jan Ganzel of Michigan holds a flag as he and fellow firefighter Anthony Locks of France start Sunday's Tunnel to Towers 5K at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich.

      Jan Ganzel of Michigan holds a flag as he and fellow firefighter Anthony Locks of France start Sunday's Tunnel to Towers 5K at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Chris Kerzich, 35, of Bedford Park salutes bagpipers Sunday as he crosses the finish line first at the Tunnel to Towers 5K at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich.

      Chris Kerzich, 35, of Bedford Park salutes bagpipers Sunday as he crosses the finish line first at the Tunnel to Towers 5K at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Bob Bates from Camden, Michigan runs the Tunnel to Towers 5K in full firefighter gear Sunday as he nears the finish line at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich.

      Bob Bates from Camden, Michigan runs the Tunnel to Towers 5K in full firefighter gear Sunday as he nears the finish line at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Zurich police Officer Kevin Humiston prepares to take pictures of the 411 Flags of Honor posted Sunday before the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in Lake Zurich.

      Lake Zurich police Officer Kevin Humiston prepares to take pictures of the 411 Flags of Honor posted Sunday before the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in Lake Zurich. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Melissa Parsons and Tony Cruz of Jackson, Michigan, remember the fallen police and firefighters of Sept. 11, 2001, before the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in Lake Zurich on Sunday.

      Melissa Parsons and Tony Cruz of Jackson, Michigan, remember the fallen police and firefighters of Sept. 11, 2001, before the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in Lake Zurich on Sunday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Dozens of runners, some wearing full firefighter gear, ran in the footsteps of a hero Sunday during the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich.

The run, and more than 50 like it held across the country every year, are held in honor of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001.

Siller, who was assigned to Brooklyn's Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife, Sally, asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later, strapped on his 60 pounds of gear and rushed to the twin towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.

The run also serves as a fundraiser for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports programs that assist veterans, the families of fallen first responders and others.

Lake Zurich is the only city in Illinois that hosts a Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 