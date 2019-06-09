Dozens, some in firefighter gear, run in the footsteps of a hero in Lake Zurich

hello

Dozens of runners, some wearing full firefighter gear, ran in the footsteps of a hero Sunday during the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich.

The run, and more than 50 like it held across the country every year, are held in honor of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001.

Siller, who was assigned to Brooklyn's Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife, Sally, asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later, strapped on his 60 pounds of gear and rushed to the twin towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.

The run also serves as a fundraiser for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports programs that assist veterans, the families of fallen first responders and others.

Lake Zurich is the only city in Illinois that hosts a Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk.