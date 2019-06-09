News

SUN, 6/9/2019

Sunday, June 9, 2019

A worker checks on robot arms at a factory in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province, Thursday, June 6, 2019. China's Commerce Ministry will release a list of "unreliable" foreign companies in the near future, a spokesman said Thursday, without giving a specific date. The new list, announced last week, is widely seen as a response to a U.S. decision to put Huawei Technologies on a blacklist for alleged theft of intellectual property and evasion of Iran sanctions. (Chinatopix via AP)

China may restrict tech access in spiraling US trade dispute

Chinese state media say the government will create a system to protect China's technology in a spiraling trade dispute with the US
A woman visits a flower tributary at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the boat accident in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 8, 2019. A sunken tour boat involved in a May 29 collision on the Danube River that killed at least 19 people is unlikely to be raised out of the water before Tuesday, Hungarian rescue officials said Saturday. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)

Death toll in Danube River tour boat collision rises to 20

Hungarian police say the body of another South Korean tourist has been recovered from the May 29 accident in which a sightseeing boat sank in seconds after colliding with a cruise ship on the Danube River, raising the death toll to 20
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left bottom, and China's Finance Minister Liu Kun, right top, pose with other participants for a family photo of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Fukuoka, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

G-20 finance officials pledge to protect global growth

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies have wrapped up a meeting in Japan with a pledge to use all the policies they can to protect global growth
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store

A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports
Lance Geiger, better known as "The History Guy," and his wife, Heidi Weichert, produce videos for a popular YouTube channel in the small basement office of their O'Fallon home. (Teri Maddox/Belleville News-Democrat via AP)
EXCHANGE: Man has become known as social media's History Guy
ILLINOIS EXCHANGE: Man has become known as social media's expert on history, and he's making a living at it.
EXCHANGE: Business owners coordinate assets of Route 66
ILLINOIS EXCHANGE: Business owners, city officials try to coordinate assets of Route 66
A boy holds a Sudanese flag as Sudanese Americans rally outside the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in solidarity with Pro-democracy protests in Sudan. Pro-democracy protest leaders in Sudan on Saturday called on Sudanese to take part in acts of civil disobedience in a bid to pressure the military to hand over power after the deadly break-up of their main sit-in in the capital of Khartoum earlier this week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sudan's protesters launch general strike after crackdown
Shops are closed and streets are empty across Sudan on the first day of a general strike called for by protest leaders demanding the resignation of the ruling military council
London police arrest 5th suspect in attack on lesbian couple
Police in London have arrested a fifth suspect on suspicion of punching two women on a bus because they are lesbians
In a Thursday, May. 16, 2019 photo, Quincy High School student Ryan Hightower inspects a laptop that wouldn't charge in a laptop cart at Quincy High School in Quincy, Ill. Students in a Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center class handle some of the IT requests from Quincy Public Schools. (Jake Shane/Quincy Herald-Whig via AP)
EXCHANGE: Students help solve school district tech issues
ILLINOIS EXCHANGE: Quincy High School students help solve school district's technical issues
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman poses for photographers at the 75th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Colman is awarded the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, on Friday June 7, 2019, in the annual Queenâs Birthday Honors list, honoured by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch that Colman plays in the new TV drama âThe Crown.â (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)
Olivia Colman gets royal honor ahead of debut in 'The Crown'
Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman has been honored by Queen Elizabeth II _ the monarch she is about to play on television in "The Crown."
Two women killed in head-on crash near Grayslake
Two woman were killed Saturday night when a van veered into their lane of traffic along a Grayslake-area road and collided head on with their car, authorities said Sunday.
Summer construction set at Notre Dame's landmark grotto
Construction work at the University of Notre Dame's famed prayer grotto is expected to last throughout the summer months
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Christian Liberty Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 8, at the school in Arlington Heights.
Christian Liberty Academy graduation
St. Francis coach Ralph Remus talks with Tarin Malloy before her first at-bat against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
Girls state softball semifinals: St. Charles East, St. Francis, Huntley
Montini Catholic catcher Nicholas Wind, right, celebrates the team’s 5-1 victory over Dixon during the Class 3A state baseball semifinal in Joliet Friday.
Boys state semifinal baseball games: St. Charles North, Hampshire, Montini
Girls dance as they listen to Axilon.
Opening night at Spring Awakening music fest
Wheaton Academy celebrates their graduation on Sunday at Edman Chapel at Wheaton College.
Wheaton Academy graduation
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 42,385, Mike Seeling photo: Donna Girard of Schaumburg is made ups by Sue Adams before being photographed for a Barbra Streisand look-a-like contest at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in January of 1977.
Through the Film Magnifier, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jordan, Evel Knieval, street dances and more
