Suspect charged after standoff with police in Gurnee

hello

Keith C. Populorum, 26, who has been living at the FairBridge Inn Express at 3740 Grand Ave., is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer.

A man involved in a standoff with police Friday morning at a Gurnee hotel is facing misdemeanor charges.

Keith C. Populorum, 26, who has been living at the FairBridge Inn Express at 3740 Grand Ave., is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer.

Police tried to arrest Populorum about 9 a.m. Friday after checking the license plate of his car in the hotel parking lot and discovering he was wanted by Fox Lake police for retail theft, Gurnee police said.

But Populorum refused to go with officers, retreated into the room and implied he had a weapon, police said.

Officers surrounded the hotel and cleared the building of employees and guests. Populorum surrendered about 12:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No one was injured. Populorum wasn't armed, police said.

Populorum was being held at the Lake County jail Saturday.